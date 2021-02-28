MILLER, Sue

MILLER (Collins), Sue Ann



84, passed away peacefully with her devoted husband at her bedside on February 16, 2021, at their home in



Nashville. The daughter of Maude Ruth Polson Collins and Walter Collins, she was born in Fairview, Oklahoma, and grew up in Enid, Oklahoma, where she graduated from Enid High School in the class of 1954. She attended Westmar College in Le Mars, Iowa, earning degrees in Christian Education and Business. After college, she lived in Dayton, Ohio, where her husband attended United Theological Seminary and she taught elementary school. After moving to the Nashville area, she earned her Master's Degree in



Library Science from Vanderbilt University and worked at the Montgomery Bell Academy (MBA) Library until her



retirement.



Sue was the oldest of three girls and was a selflessly caring big sister. While at Westmar College, she met and married the love of her life, William J. (Bill) Miller. Valentine's Day 2021 marked the 65th anniversary of their first date, and they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary in just a few months. Sue and Bill raised two daughters in a loving home filled with games, singing, and travel. Sue supported Bill in his ministry with the United Methodist Church, and she served her Nashville community through West End United Methodist Church, Community Care Fellowship, and Project Transformation. She was an avid reader and always up to date on local and world events. She cherished her years as the



librarian at MBA, valuing her friendships among the faculty and staff and loving all the students who passed through year after year.



When asked for one word to describe Sue, her grandchildren replied, "How can we narrow it down to one word? There was so much to Nana." Among the words they offered were sweet, devoted, loving, gracious, insightful, witty, stylish,



observant, persevering, thoughtful, supportive, and kind.



Sue is predeceased by her parents, Maude and Walter Collins, her sister, Marilyn Kay Purnell, and her granddaughter, Holly Marie Leist. She is survived by her husband, William J. Miller, her daughters, Julie Miller Leist (Tom) and Jennifer Miller Hoffman (Jeff), her grandchildren, Catherine Leist, Kristen Leist, Caroline Hoffman, Will Hoffman, and Michael Hoffman, her sister, Lynelle Collins Boyle, her nieces, Megan McCann and Marissa Sedlock, her nephew, Chuck Purnell, and the big beloved Miller family.



A private family service will be held in Nashville, TN, with a memorial service to follow in the summer. Memorial gifts can be made to West End United Methodist Church, 2200 West End Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203; Project Transformation TN, 1008 19th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37212; Community Care



Fellowship, 511 South 8th Street, Nashville, TN 37206.



Sue's family is filled with gratitude for her amazing team of doctors: Dr. Barr Biglane, Dr. Henry Harrell and Dr. Andrew Sager, along with a host of loving, caring nurses.



Please take a moment to share your memories a memory or offer condolences online by visiting



www.marshall-donnelly-combs.com