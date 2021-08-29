MILLER, Steven A.



Age 70, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on August 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Valori "Lori"



Miller; mother, Esther Colleen Miller; sons, Steven Miller Jr. of Huber Heights, OH, Scott



(Angie) Miller of Blountville, TN, Edward (Jennifer) Miller of Kettering, OH; sister, Sue Miller of Cold Spring, KY; brothers, Jerry (Jill) Miller of Centerville, OH, Tom (Collene) Miller of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Garrett Miller, Ashleigh Miller, Kasey Miller, Samantha Jaynes, Cohen Miller, Jackson Miller, Ethan Miller, Jaden Hampton, Daniel Hampton and great- granddaughter, Tatum Miller. He is preceded in death by his father, Howard C. Miller. Steve graduated from Fairborn High School, class of 1969. He studied mechanical engineering and aeronautical and acoustical systems. He was a talented gunsmith and an exacting range safety officer and instructor. Steve also loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on country roads, boating with family on Indian Lake, and telling a good joke. His favorite thing in the whole wide world, though, was being a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to 10 grandchildren who will miss him greatly. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 10:30am until 12:30pm at BURCHAM TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME 119 E. Main St. Fairborn. A funeral service will take place



following the visitation at 12:30pm at the funeral home. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask for safety. Steven's final resting place will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BurchamTobiasfuneralhome.com for the



Miller family.

