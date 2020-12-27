MILLER, Sharon Lee



Age 70 of North Port, FL, formerly of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Port Charlotte, FL. She was born on August 15, 1950, in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Billy Gene and



Marjorie Lee (Atkins) Hamilton. Sharon is survived by her siblings, Barbara Browne, William (Connie) Hamilton, Anthony (Laura) Hamilton, and Beverly Lester; step-son, Ed (Jen) Miller; step-daughter, Tosha; grandchildren, Lexi and Ben Miller; and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 31 years, David Michael Miller; daughter, Paula Burleson; and brother, Gary Hamilton. A Visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will start at 12pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

