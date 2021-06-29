MILLER-SAWYER,
Betty Jean
Age 89, passed away on June 24, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Betty was born on April 30, 1932, in South Charleston, Ohio, to the late Claude Ewing and Pearl Edna (Fletcher)
Saunders. Along with her
parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Namaan H. Miller; 3 brothers; 2 half-brothers; two sisters; 1 half-sister, and a grandson, Michael E. Wollum. Betty is
survived by her sons, Milo N. Miller, Richard L. Miller, and
Virgil W. Miller; daughter, Shirley A. Clarks; brother, James
Saunders; sister, Juanita Lancing; half-sister, Claudia Saunders; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Betty was a caretaker for many years. She
enjoyed patchwork, quilting, dancing, and bingo.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 12:00-2:00PM at Ingling Williams and Lewis
Funeral Home, South Charleston. The service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting
Funeral Home Information
Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home
24 North Chillicothe Street
South Charleston, OH
45368
