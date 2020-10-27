MILLER, Ruth Joan



Ruth Joan Miller, age 71, went to be with the Lord 10/23/20. She was born 9/4/1949, to the late John and Nelda Rust. She is survived by her son, Daniel Miller; sisters, Shirley and



Robert Heffley, Nelda and Dan Bigger, and Christina and



Phillip Burgel; as well as



multiple nieces and nephews. Ruth dedicated many years of her life to the care of others at a long-term care facility. She had a generous and loving heart and will be missed. Ruth enjoyed walking and bicycling.



She loved all animals, especially her little dog, Buddy. Funeral



services will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com