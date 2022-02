MILLER, Ronald Gene



70 of Riverside, OH, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home after a lengthy illness with COPD. Funeral services will be held 12 (noon) Thursday,



February 24, 2022, at the LYNCH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. High St., London, OH 43140. Friends and family may call 11 am until time of service. Arrangements in care of Tobias Beavercreek.