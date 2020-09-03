X

'MILLER, Rodney

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MILLER, Rodney Dean Rodney Dean Miller, 83, of Washington CH, OH, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his home. Farmer and owner of Miller Grain Company. Preceded by wife, Sue Coffman Miller in 2014, and grandson, Daniel Hiser in 2017. Survived by children, Doug (Linda) Miller, Karen (Brent) Edmonson, Linda (Mark) Hiser, David Miller and Dean (Sharon) Miller; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral, Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Church, 1867 Old US Rt. 35-NW, Washington CH, OH. Burial in Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery. Visitation Friday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the church. Contributions to the Miami Trace FFA, 300 Bloomingburg-New Holland Rd.-NW, or Grace United Methodist Church, 301 E. Market St., Washington CH, OH 43160. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home

554 Washington Avenue

Washington Court House, OH

43160

http://kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com/

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.