MILLER, Rod



Age 75 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away 01/08/2022, at



Kettering Memorial Hospital. He was born in Burdine, Kentucky, on 12/11/1946, to



parents Harold and Helen (Huddelson) Miller who preceded him in death as well as



sisters Phyllis Banford and



Linda Tinch. Rod was a graduate of Wright State University and spent a career in land



management with Nature



Conservancy. He was an avid golfer and nature enthusiast. He is survived by loving sister Donna Pack as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

