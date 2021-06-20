MILLER, Robert L.



Age 89, of Kettering, passed away at his home on Monday, June 7, 2021. Bob was born in Dayton, the youngest of 7 on March 16, 1932, to the late Earl and Frances (Aker) Miller. Bob proudly served in the 5th Air Force Combat Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Over the years he worked at NCR, Frigidaire, Delco and the night shift at Elder Beerman. Bob was a lifetime member of VFW Post #9927 and American Legion #598. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Miller; children,



Phyllis (Kevin) Stahl, Chris (Becky) Miller, Mary (Greg) Colegate and Tim Miller; grandchildren, Susan, Ben, Bryan, Tracy, Adam, Tyler and Ryan; great-granddaughter, Avery; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 9-10 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. A



Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH 45429. Bob will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with full military



honors. Donations can be made in Bob's memory to the VFW. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com