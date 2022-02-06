MILLER, Richard Eugene



Age 81, of Winston Salem, NC, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Everett Miller, and partner Rich. He is survived by his two children, Christy and husband Jason Dehning of Allendale, MI; Scott and wife Daniela Miller of Winston Salem, NC; brother Michael and wife Eileen Miller; 5 grandchildren, Emma, Kyle, Dylan Dehning, Elisabeth and Lila Miller; a niece Amy Helmke; nephew Wayne Miller. He had numerous other relatives and Friends. He grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and went to Belmont High School. He then completed undergraduate at Ohio Northern University in accounting and went on to earn an MBA in Finance at Ohio University. He retired from ROR Tax Professionals, LLC in Minneapolis where he had numerous friends and clients. He enjoyed cooking and eating a good meal. He particularly like Italian food and would enjoy going out to eat in his later years. He was fond of playing the piano and crocheting. He was very generous and would look for ways to support those less fortunate such as giving generously to the Moore Elementary School Food Pantry and often giving to inner city teachers through DonorsChoose. He requested that instead of a funeral a party be held the date and time to be determined. He will be missed by all who knew him.

