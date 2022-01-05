MILLER, Rhoda

MILLER (Eblin),



Rhoda Lee



68, of Springfield, passed away Jan. 2, 2022, in her home. She was born to Eugene and



Norma Jean Eblin on March 30, 1953, in Springfield. Rhoda graduated from Shawnee High School in 1971 and later from the Community School of Nursing in 1974. A loyal and devoted employee of Springfield Mercy Hospital for more than 30 years, she dedicated her life to nursing and the care of



others, and they loved her for it. She was renowned by peers as a superlative caregiver, mentor and friend and was a



frequent Daisy Award winner, along with a Cameo for Caring Award winner. She loved spending time with her grandkids, cooking, camping and making acquaintances out of strangers. She was a loving sister, mother and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Danny and a brother,



Harry Lewis Eblin. She is survived by her son Matthew (Amy) Miller of Germantown, and daughter Emily (Justin) Miller of Urbana and three grandchildren - Lexi, Madi and Grace. Other survivors include siblings Cindy Richardson and Julie Eblin, along with niece Jill Richardson and great-niece and nephew Haley Berry and Caden Berry, aunts Beverly Sue Horney and Wilma Tincher, cousins Annie, Opal, Beverly and numerous others. Services will be handled by Jones-Kenney-Zechman



Funeral Home, with visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7 and funeral Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m., both at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Saint Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

