MILLER, Phyllis

Age 74 of Lafayette, IN, passed away on February 14, 2021. She was born on July 8, 1946, in Fairfield, OH, to Clarence and Rhoda (Bell) Becknell.

Phyllis was a loving wife of 43 years and a loving mother and grandmother who is survived by her children, Kyle (Heidi) Miller and Kevin (Amy Mitrowka) Miller; her grandchildren, Avery, Evan, Jessica,

Emerson, and Gavin; and her

siblings, Jim (Brenda) Becknell and Chris (Brenda) Becknell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennie Miller; her grandson, Gabe; and her brother Maurice (Rhonda) Becknell. Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at


