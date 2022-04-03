MILLER, Phillip Allan



Age 59, of Miamisburg, left us on March 30, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton, after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father Marion "Skeet" Miller. Phil is survived by his devoted daughter Ashley (Tom) Coleman who spoke with him every day and Phil always ended the call with "I love you Baby Girl". He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Miller; his brothers Rick (Joyce) Miller, Doug Miller; his sister Doris (Mike) Jones; his constant companion and friend "Pibbers" who was a rescue dog who never left his side. Starting with his grandfather, Phil comes from a long history of race car owners/drivers. He owned and drove #71 at asphalt and dirt tracks throughout the Tri-State area. Phil loved to talk about his wins! He was Alice Cooper's #1 fan who also enjoyed playing drums and writing his own songs. He loved Morel



Mushrooms and we'll think of him every Spring when they are in season. If you would like to honor Phil's memory, please contribute to your local dog rescue. Please visit



