Miller, Paul J.



Miller, Paul J., age 95, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Born in Carthagena, Ohio on May 17, 1928. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Velma of 69 years and daughter Teresa (Miller) Coy. He is survived by 8 children: Constance (Miller) Swary, Debbie (Miller) Madden, Douglas, Gary, Frederick, Jeffrey, Christopher, Edward, and their 25 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. After a long career with NCR and RL Drake corporations in Dayton, he spent his remaining years caring for his wife and enjoying his extended family. A founding member of Saint Luke's Church in Beavercreek, he was the Athletic Director for many years. He was responsible for the building and planning of the current school gymnasium, coached numerous basketball teams, and touched many lives. The family would like to extend a special thank you for the excellent care he received from the staff at the Legacy Senior Living Community in Xenia and Hospice of Dayton. Visitation 9:30AM and Mass of Christian burial 11AM, will be held April 6 at St. Luke's Church, 1440 N Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com