MILLER, Patricia Susan



Patricia Susan Miller, graduate of Milton Union High School class of 1974, passed away 2/17/2021, peacefully at Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and



Genevieve Miller, sister, Brenda Morris and grandsons Isaac and Isaiah Lawson. She is survived by sister, Laverne Clark of Piqua, and two sons, Tommy (Alana) Lawson of Kettering, and Gary Lawson of Brookville, and 7 grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send



donations to Hospice of Dayton.

