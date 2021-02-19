X

MILLER, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MILLER, Patricia Susan

Patricia Susan Miller, graduate of Milton Union High School class of 1974, passed away 2/17/2021, peacefully at Hospice. She is preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and

Genevieve Miller, sister, Brenda Morris and grandsons Isaac and Isaiah Lawson. She is survived by sister, Laverne Clark of Piqua, and two sons, Tommy (Alana) Lawson of Kettering, and Gary Lawson of Brookville, and 7 grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send

donations to Hospice of Dayton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.