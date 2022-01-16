MILLER, Mary Ellen



Age 98, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Walnut Creek



Nursing Center. Mary was a



Secretary for Allen K. Miller and Associates for 14 years and WPAFB for 10 years. She was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Associate of Sisters of Notre Dame and a



Eucharistic Minister. Mary was preceded in death by her



husband, Allen K.; son, David L.; sister, Helen Warren; brothers, Howard and Richard Florkey. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law,



Kelly Anne and John Ellis, Karen L. and Eric Dornsife; sons and daughter-in-law, Michael A., James R. and Carmen; grandchildren, Jamie R., Max D., Jordan J., Zachary S., and Patrick; great-granddaughter, Ash; and many other relatives and friends. A private graveside was held on Thursday at St. Paul Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The family would like to give a special thank you to Walnut Creek Nursing Center for all their care to Mary. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Food Pantry in Mary's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

