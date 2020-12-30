MILLER, Linn

MILLER, Jr., Dr. Linn "Earl"



Residing at Randall Residence of Tipp City, formerly of West Milton, passed away at the age of 89. He was born February 21, 1931, to Linn Earl and Margaret (Wright) Miller Sr. He



attended Trotwood Schools until his Senior year where he graduated from Lewisburg Union High School with the class of 1949. Earl went on to attend the University of Michigan where he received his Bachelors and Masters of Science in



Aeronautical Engineering and his PHD from The Ohio State University by 1974. He was employed and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian in the engineering department in 1988 where he received High Honor Award and General Foulois Award. After his retirement, he became a Professor of Engineering at Edison State, Wright State and



finished spreading his knowledge at the University of Dayton. Earl was a member of the West Milton United Church of Christ and attended the Salem Church of God in Clayton. In the late 1970s, he helped start the S.A.Y. Soccer program in West



Milton and was an assistant soccer coach at Milton-Union High School from 1983-1985. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 43 years Mary Sue Miller; sisters



Gwendolyn (B. Charles) Curtner and Marilyn (John) Purnhagen and brother-in-law Keith Berry. He leaves behind his son Timothy (Jennifer) Miller of Tennessee; daughter Michele "Micki" (Phillip) Marvin of Tipp City; grandchildren Megan and Madison Miller of Tennessee, Mason (Michelle) Schwytzer of West Milton, Mitchel Schwytzter of Springboro; step-grandchildren Kyle (Brooke) Little, and Krystin (Kirk) Wolf; great-grandchildren Weston & Waylon Schwytzer, Korie & Blake



Little, Karolene & Kassidy Wolf, Aubrey Evans, and Schylar Marvin; sister-in-law Patricia Berry of West Milton; many



nieces, nephews, and friends; special recognition to Karen Browning Miller a friend and care giver. The family will



receive friends from 10-11 AM on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Milton United Church of Christ or Salem Church of God. Online



memories of Earl may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com