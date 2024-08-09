Miller, Larry G.



81, of West Manchester, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday afternoon, August 6, 2024. He was born September 24,1942, at home in Bloomington, Indiana, to the late Raymond and Virginia L. (Baugh) Miller. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by Susan, his wife of 54 years, a brother, Dennis Miller, a sister, Radonna (Miller) Woodhouse, and brother-in-law Mike Woodhouse. He is survived by his children, Rob (Jennifer) Miller of McComb, OH, Amy (Chris) Vanderhorst of Vandalia, and Joe (Shelah) Miller of Tipp City; grandchildren Cara (Keith) Goldy, Krista (Derek) Boone, Emma Miller, Katelin Miller and Meghan Miller; brother, Mick (Melissa) Miller; several nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends. Born and raised in Indiana, it was construction work that led him to Ohio, where he met and eventually married Susan, and settled down in Preble County where he resided for over 50 years. Larry was a proud Army Veteran who served in Vietnam in 1966. After working several different jobs as a newly married man and father, he began a long career with General Motors, eventually retiring from there as a Supervisor in the Truck and Bus plant in Moraine, Ohio. Those who knew him best, knew him as a strong, loving, and dedicated family man, who put his faith in Jesus and his love of his family above all else. Larry spent many of his retirement years at home, caring for his wife, Susan, who he lost in 2021, to her battle with Parkinson's. In earlier days, he enjoyed various creative hobbies like drawing, leatherworking, photography, woodworking and carving, and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but in his alone time he preferred quiet pastimes, like putting together puzzles or doing crossword and word seek puzzles, reading his Bible and spending time with the Lord, or watching old westerns on TV. He leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, and his quiet strength and dependability will be sorely missed by those family and friends who love him. A visitation will be held Saturday, August 10 from 10AM to 12PM at PREBLE MEMORY GARDENS FUNERAL CENTER, West Alexandria. The funeral service will begin at 12PM with Pastor Mike Shaeffer officiating. Larry will be laid to rest with Military honors, beside his beloved Susan, in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. www.RLCFC.com



