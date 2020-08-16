MILLER, Larry Dean Larry Dean Miller, age 89, former resident of Middletown, died March 14, 2020, at his residence in Hillsboro, Oregon. He was born November 9, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Charles Delbert Miller and Ruth Francis (Kahn) Miller. Larry was a graduate of Tonganoxie High School Class of 1948 and attended Miami University. He served in the Korean War in the Army Security Agency as Staff Sgt. He was a member of the VFW Post 2666 in Hillsboro. Larry retired from Aeronca after 39 years as the VP of Operations and continued for ten years after retirement as a Contract Consultant. He married Imogene (Jean) Alfrey in November 1951, and they had celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary prior to her passing in 2007. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Imogene (Jean) Miller; son, Larry W. (Butchie) Miller; sister, Judith Carone and special nephew, Ray Alfrey. Larry is survived his daughter and her husband, Patti and Richard Bierman of Hillsboro, Oregon; grandsons, Travis Proffitt of Hillsboro, Oregon and Zach Bierman of Denver, Colorado; and great-granddaughter, McKenna Proffitt of Hillsboro, Oregon. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

