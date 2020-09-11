MILLER, Kenneth Edward The second son of J. William & Dora (Stoner) Miller, was born November 11, 1933, on the family farm near New Lebanon, Ohio. He departed this life at the Villas of BrookHaven, Brookville, Ohio, on September 6, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Kenneth chose Mae Long as his companion and was married on November 28, 1954. Together they accepted Christ by water baptism in June 1955. They enjoyed worshipping with the Old German Baptist Brethren. Dad and Mom were called to the deacon's office December 1, 1962, and to the ministry on April 16, 1966. Dad enjoyed serving on the Hymn Book committee from 1981 2009. He loved singing hymns and praises to his Lord. This family was blessed with three sons, Duane (Susan), Mark (Sharilyn), Dale (Mary); nine grandchildren and 23 great- grandchildren. Dad is survived by brothers, David (Carolyn), Michael (Sondra) and sister, Marilyn Peffers. Family members already entered into eternity are brother, Jim and wife, Betty; brother, Keith; brothers-in-law, Carl Long and Dennis Peffers; sister-in-law, Ruth Bowman. Dad loved people and loved to share the Lord with all he met; while traveling to worship services across the brotherhood, at Miller's Farm Market, or as he delivered a load of firewood. His patient spirit was evident as he endured Parkinson's disease the last 20 years of life. Dad experienced the peace of the anointing service in January 2007, after an evening meeting at Bear Creek. His church family was able to witness this biblical teaching. Just as Dad always had a sharp chain when cutting firewood, he was blessed with a sharp mind and the gift of sharing and quoting scripture until his final hours. We anticipate joining the eternal song and knowing the full story. Viewing will be held from 2-7 PM Saturday at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 West Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Sunday, September 13th at the Bear Creek German Baptist Brethren Church, 171 S. Diamond Mill Road, New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. Burial will follow at Trissel Cemetery. In honor of Kenneth, memorial contributions may be sent to ahavatree.org. Online condolences may be expressed at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

