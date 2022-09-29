MILLER, Katherine M.



KATHERINE M. MILLER, 94, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on November 28, 1927, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Virgal (Marsh) Householder. Survivors include her three daughters, Pamela (Ed) Henson of Florida, Vicky (Dennis) Holloway of Xenia, and Deborah (Todd) Crabbe of Springfield; five sons, Joseph (Luisa) Clements of Amelia, James (Vickie) Miller of North Carolina, Herbert Clements of Springfield, Michael Clements of Springfield, and Keith Miller of California; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Clements; second husband, Richard Miller and brother, Charles Householder. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Katherine's life will be held on Saturday at 10 am in the funeral home with Pastor Vicki Downing officiating. Burial will follow at Newcomers Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to American Cancer Society. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



