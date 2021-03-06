MILLER, Julie A.



57, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Julie was born February 26, 1964, in Springfield, Ohio, to William And Betty (Wilson) Lethcoe. Survivors include her husband, James Miller; daughter Amber Lethcoe; step-daughter, Kimberly Smoak; two grandchildren, Karma and Kalijah Hughes; siblings, Sharon (Mike Gibson) Medley, Deanna (Joseph) Powers and Bryan (Dr. Mary Rocha) Lethcoe; half-brother, William Lethcoe, II; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, John; and twin siblings, Robby and Bobby. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

