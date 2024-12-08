Miller, Johnny Ray



JOHNNY RAY MILLER, age 70



December 29,1953 to November 29, 2024



Johnny Miller of Lakeland, FL and formerly Grabill, IN passed away peacefully from heart failure at home with his wife of 51 years by his side. Johnny enjoyed fishing, NHRA drag racing, working on classic cars, listening to the Beatles, and getting the grandkids into mischief whenever possible. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix absolutely anything without duct tape. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle.



Johnny was born December 29,1953 in Middletown, Ohio and is the third child of eight. His parents were Earnel and Betty Miller who proceeded him in death. Also proceeding Johnny was his sister, Karen Ann, brothers George Edward and William Scott, niece Heather and nephew Brian.



Johnny is survived by his wife Sandra whom he married in 1973. They have 3 children and 4 grandchildren. Shelly (Jeff) Breeding of Indianapolis, IN. Lisa (Randy) Bailey of Ft Wayne, IN. Joseph (John Mohr) Miller of Capital Heights, MD. Grandsons Jason Breeding age 28, AJ Breeding age 23, and Raiden Bailey age 9. Granddaughter Hailey Bailey age 18. Brothers David Miller, Eugene (April) Miller, and Steven (Tracey) Miller all of Middletown, OH. Sister Debi Vanhook also of Middletown, OH. As well as numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss his sense of humor dearly.



Funeral services will be with Covington Memorial Funeral Home in Ft Wayne, Indiana. Visitation begins at 11AM til 1PM with service to follow on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.



