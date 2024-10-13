Miller, Joanne

MILLER (Albrecht), Joanne



Miller (Albrecht), Joanne, surrounded by her loving family, went to her heavenly home on Oct. 4, 2024. Born Nov. 26, 1935 to Jacob and Dolores (McConnell) Albrecht in Canton, Ohio, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jere M. Miller Sr., her brother, Rodney, and her parents. Joanne was a proud graduate of North Canton High School and The Ohio State University School of Nursing. In 1961, she was commissioned as a registered operating-room nurse in the United States Air Force. During a 13-year career, she rose to the rank of major before retiring to become a mother and Air Force wife. Following her military service, Joanne also worked as a newspaper typesetter and regularly volunteered at her children's schools. She continued to help others and give back to her community after moving to Beavercreek by volunteering for the American Red Cross at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, reading to the blind for Goodwill Industries and serving as an usher and bartender, alongside Jere, at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. At St. Andrew/Mosaic, Joanne was a devoted and active member, filling a multitude of roles to support the church and spread the word and love of God. She performed in several bell choirs, worked in office capacities, planned and helped conduct children's programs, was a volunteer at the Giving Garden and participated in United Methodist Women. A cheerful and compassionate friend to many, Joanne remained energetic and social until her final days. For decades, she played cards weekly with multiple Bridge groups, was an ardent and vocal OSU Buckeyes football fan and enthusiastically welcomed new and familiar faces at Sunday church services. She is survived by her son, Jere Michael Miller Jr., and daughter, Cindy Miller (Nate Ellis); sister-in-law, Sharon, cousins Roger (Diane) Albrecht and Phyllis Duy; nieces and nephews Beth Ann (John) Dufur, Leslie (Ross) Hammonds, Andrew (Denise) Miller, Eric Miller, Jeff (Karen) Miller and Christina Boyd, as well as many treasured, lifelong friends. The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road.. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Mosaic Church Beavercreek, 350 N. Fairfield Road. Inurnment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mosaic Church Beavercreek. To share a special memory or message please visit: www.tobias-fh.com



