MILLER, Jeffery W.



67, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jeff was born August 29, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Wayne V. and Twyla C. (Smith) Miller. He retired from Kroger's after 41 years. He was a member of the Union Club and UFCW Local #75. Jeff was also an avid bowler and golfer, and was a diehard Browns and Buckeye fan. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lorra; two sons, Chris and Josh; two sisters, Beth Holly and Timi (Steve) Neff; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father. His funeral service will be held on Monday, January 10 at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Clark County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.

