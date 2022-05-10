MILLER, James "Todd"



52, of Springfield, Ohio, was taken from this earth on May 7, 2022, after a 2 year courageous, kick butt battle with the "beast". He was surrounded by his loved ones! Todd was a machinist by trade and took great pride in his work at Esterline & Sons for 34 years. Todd enjoyed riding his Harley, cruising in his Corvette and drinking beer. Todd is survived by his loving mother, Phyllis J. Raber, stepfather, James A. Raber, stepsister, Alexis (Jared) Gibbs, stepbrothers, Brant (Rachal) Raber and Christian Raber, Todd's special lady friend, Rhonda, daughter; Chesley Crowell, granddaughter, Alyse Reck (AKA) Alybug, a very special little boy, Kole Vancil, a loyal dedicated friend, Joe Holloway and many other family members and friends. Todd was preceded in death by his father, James E. Miller. A big thank you to Dr. Challa and the staff at Springfield Regional Cancer Center.



Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jamie Leighty officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio



Hospice. Condolences may be shared at



