MILLER, Irene

Irene Miller of Dayton, Ohio, went to Heaven early on Thursday, September 30th, 2021, at the age of 97. Irene was survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Yvonne



Hinton of West Carrollton and daughter, Barbara Hinton of Dayton; grandchildren, Scott and Lee Hinton, Jeff Hinton and April, Tim and Melody Hinton, Jonie and Rick Caivano, Bill and Jennifer Hinton, Paul Bernard, and Tracy and Mike Berry; great-grandchildren, Jason Hinton, Emily Hinton, Amy Hinton, Jordan Hinton, Alyssa Hinton, Lindsey Derge, Madeleine



Terrell, Lauren Hinton, Bill Hinton, Ben Hinton, Julia Bernard, Michael Berry, Kayla Bueno, Mathew Berry and Trinity Berry; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxson Hinton, Brooks Hinton and Benjamin Hinton; step-daughters, Marsha Roof of Springfield, Debbie and Royce Shirley of Englewood, and Karen and



Danny O'Meara of Clayton. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, John Miller of 57 years; daughter and



son-in-law, Carol and Paul Bernard; sisters, Viola Pytosh, Irma Vanfossen, Helen Thomas; and brother, Steve Angi. Irene was the first American born Hungarian in her family, born on July 25, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio. She made wonderful cabbage rolls and Hungarian cookies. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, crossword puzzles and playing cards. One of her favorite pass times was winning at Bingo. Irene will always be remembered for statements like "Well...I don't know." and "That's terrible." She will be deeply missed. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To share a memory of Irene or leave a condolence to her family,



