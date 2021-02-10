MILLER, Jr.,



Homer Orville



Age 94 of Carlisle, Ohio, passed peacefully Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Born September 9, 1926, in Montgomery County, Ohio, Homer was the son of Homer Orville and Lola (nee Method) Miller, Sr. and was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Homer was a 1944 graduate of Springboro High School and the last male of the class to pass away. While in high school, Homer played baseball and basketball and continued to play on traveling teams until age 43. Homer was a proud U.S. Army Infantry Veteran of WWII having served liberating villages in occupied Germany. Homer retired from NCR and the Miami Conservancy Corps and was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Miamisburg. During his spare time, Homer enjoyed gardening vegetables, playing euchre, and was known to frequent the Lebanon Raceway. Preceded in death by his parents; brother John Miller; sisters Goldie Weaver and Opal Zinck and grandson Brett Miller. Homer leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years Sadie (nee Owens) Miller of Carlisle; sons Steve (Lynn) Tufts, Gary (Betty Lou) Miller, Gary (Sis) Tufts and Larry (Theresa) Tufts; daughters Kim Miller and Diana Sue Long; sister Marilyn Muchmore and grandson Joey Miller and many other family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



