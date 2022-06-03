MILLER, Grover G.



92 of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on March 5, 1930, the son of Burdette Paul and Eva Viola (Pflueger) Miller. He retired from Navistar after more than 40 years of service and was a Mason. Survivors include his two children, Grant Miller and Abbie Miller; seven grandchildren, Veronica, Hannah, Jacob, Sage, Madeline, Elijah and Piper; great-grandson, Bronson and two sisters, Dorothy Neer and Judy DesJardins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and two sisters, Patty



Tullis and Jennie Patton. Private services will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

