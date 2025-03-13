Miller, Gregory K. "DJ NENO"



Age 41 of Dayton, OH passed away on Saturday March 1, 2025. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1pm, Saturday March 15, 2025, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd, Dayton, Oh 45426 with Erica R. Manson Officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Repast: The Laisadal Event Center, 6050 Dog Leg Rd, Dayton, Oh 45415. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com