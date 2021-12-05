MILLER, Glenda A.



Glenda A. Miller, age 85 of Englewood, formerly of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born January 19, 1936, in Stratton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Helen Rosenlieb. Glenda and her husband ran a Stop and Go store for many years, and she also retired as a bank teller from Fifth Third Bank in Trotwood. Glenda enjoyed sewing and making quilts and clothes for her grandkids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Miller in July of 2021; her parents;



son-in-law, Ron Daugherty; great-granddaughter, Stacy Miller



and brother, Duane Rosenlieb. Glenda is survived by her daughters, Sheeree Daugherty and Wendy (Steve) Lutz; grandchildren, Troy (Alicia) Miller (that she helped raise), Stephanie Daugherty, Kyle Lutz and Renee Lutz; great-granddaughter, Sydney Miller; sister, Jane Rosenlieb and many other loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for both Glenda and Frank.

