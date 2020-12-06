MILLER, Gary Allen



Gary Allen Miller, 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 29, 2020. Gary was born April 30, 1946, to the late Howard and Alda Miller. Gary loved music, holidays, and



family. He never met a stranger and was always eager to meet new ones so he could share his vast assortment of jokes. He



enjoyed reading about Ohio and American history and would have loved to have done more traveling. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2008 having been a mail carrier for 40 years, many years on a route in Kettering Ohio, where customers loved his friendliness and helpfulness. Gary was a member of Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church and had been their church organist for more than 30 years. He was a willing volunteer at his place of residence, the



Lakewoods. He loved playing Bingo, often as their caller. He was a 1964 graduate of Patterson Co-op High School, focusing on a career in printing until he joined the US Postal Service in 1968. Gary loved his family, was proud of his children, loved being a grandfather and was eagerly looking forward to a second great-granddaughter in February. He took great joy in taking family members out to eat and loved many local



restaurants. He leaves a son, Geoffrey of Lancaster; a



daughter, Melissa (Arrell) Johnson of Dayton; and a son,



Michael of Fairborn; a sister, Sandra Stowell of California and a brother, Carl (Judy) Miller of Beavercreek; grandchildren, Amber (Christian) Zennie, Autumn Hunsbarger, Rebekah



Miller, CJ Miller, Trey Miller, Levi Miller, Zachary Miller; a great-granddaughter, Alison Zennie; a niece, two nephews, and several special cousins. A private memorial service will be held for the family on Sunday, December 13, Reverend Ron Wean



officiating.

