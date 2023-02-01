MILLER, Elmer

MILLER, Jr. Elmer "Jiggs"



Age 75, of Springfield, passed away January 29, 2023, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1946, in London, Ohio, the son of Elmer Ralph and Evelyn (Shoemaker) Miller. Mr. Miller enjoyed doing word search puzzles and spending time with his loving family. He had been employed at Schuler's Bakery for 36 years where he was affectionally known as the "Donut Man". Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Marjorie (Greene) Miller; four children, Tina (Hank) Staton, Vicky Puckett, Kevin (Heather) Miller and Jason Greene; grandchildren, Tabetha, Tiffany (Allan), Anthony, Trinity, Isabella and one on the way, Kevin Jr.; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Rose; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

