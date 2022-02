MILLER, Elizabeth R. "Liz"



Age 67 of Vandalia passed away Tuesday January 25, 2022, surrounded by family.



Visitation will be held 5-7pm Thursday, February 10th, 2022, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Mass will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 11th at St. Christopher



Catholic Church 435 E National Rd. Vandalia.