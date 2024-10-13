Miller, Donald Lee



Miller, Donald L., age 94, of Beavercreek, Ohio passed away Monday, October 7th just shy of his 95th birthday. His loving and dedicated wife of 73 years was by his side, along with family. Don was a 1947 graduate of Chaminade High School. He was a proud lifetime member of Bricklayers local 22 and served as its president for 8 years. Don loved his sports teams. The Cincinnati Reds, The University of Dayton Flyers and the Bengals  but he was a "super fan" of the team he referred to as "God's Team"- the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. He was a member of both the Moose and Eagles lodges and their golf leagues for 30 years. Don loved to play cards and was an avid Euchre player. He loved being at the beach with his family. Family vacations consisted of yearly trips to Florida. Don's deep devoted love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and his faith were cornerstones of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Orville and Betty Miller; and by siblings, Jean, Bob, Fred, Babe and Bev. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Nancy; sons, Tom, Jack (Marie), Daniel (Melanie), Steve (Maureen); daughter, Sue (John); sister, Carol; 12 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. Don was a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. We will miss him. Visitation will be Friday, October 18th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr, 45420. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Please consider a donation in Don's memory to Bella Hospice. The Miller family is grateful for the excellent and compassionate care Don received at the Courtyard of Centerville and from Bella Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



