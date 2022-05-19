journal-news logo
MILLER, Dewayne

Obituaries
MILLER, Jr.

Dewayne Anthony

Age 46, of Conyers, Georgia, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Thomas

Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416 with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

