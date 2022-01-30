MILLER, Debbie Jean



Debbie Jean Miller, age 66, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 6th, 2022. She was born June 30th, 1956, to Woody and Ruby Brackney. Debbie is survived by her husband, Ed Delk; her father, Woody Brackney; her three sisters, Sherry Gross, Donna Hale, and Tammy Brackney; and her nephew, Shawn (Autumn) Gross. Debbie is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Brackney.



Debbie owned and operated The Upper Deck Tavern for 25+ years. She was a pillar of the community, providing the Moraine/West Carrollton areas with the best little Tavern around. She also invested many years in working for, and on loving her clients at, MCBDDS. She was known for having an impeccable work ethic, often holding two jobs. Debbie had recently retired from URS with Montgomery County where she had been working as an infant/toddler caregiver. It was hard work but she loved spending time with "her kids" and always had a story to tell you about them. Debbie was very family oriented – often jumping at the chance to spend time with her sisters, whom she shared a close relationship with, her nephew, and great-niece and nephew. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.



Celebration of life to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

