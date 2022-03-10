MILLER, Dawn E.



Age 65, Received her heavenly angel wings Tuesday, March 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She is the daughter of George and Carroll Miller. She was preceded in death by her daddy and her grandparents



Joseph and Mary Miller, and



Byron and Glenna Richey, her uncles Joe Miller Jr, Dave and Myron Richey, and Jack



Demeter. She is survived by her mom Carroll, sister and brother-in-law Denise and Edward Clemens, her aunts Judy Demeter, Sue Cavender, and Patty Richey, her niece Kathy (James) Cyphers, nephews Jason (Carly) Clemens, Andy



Clemens, Jeff (Jenny) Clemens, 12 great-nieces and nephews, and very proud to be godmother to Isaiah Clemens, and many cousins and friends.



Dawn graduated 1977 from Southview School breaking the record for the most people in attendance. She was a cheerleader, played basketball, softball, and swimming. She loved to crochet and knit, making many afghans and scarves for



everyone. She belonged to many groups, bowling teams, church youth, girl scouts, and special Olympics. She worked 36 years in food service, 18.5 years at one place. She loved the Standard Register camping club and traveling. She was lucky enough to visit 45 of the U.S. states, even Hawaii. Dawn loved all music but her favorite was Elvis. She was mom's "Monotone Angel" but she still got to sing with Mom on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.



The family thanks Trinity of Beavercreek for all their love and care of Dawn.



Even after life, Dawn is helping others. She donated her body to Wright State University School of Medicine.



The celebration of Dawn's life will be Saturday, March 12, 2022, 1 pm at Greenmont-Oak Park Church, 1921 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420. Wear something pink or black,



Dawn's favorites. Please wear masks. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to; Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, 8448 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414 – Greenmont-Oak Park Church – or Trinity of Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45440.

