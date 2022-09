DAN MILLER



9/23/1942 - 5/5/2020



Happy Heavenly 80th



Birthday, PaaPaa!



You may be gone but you will NEVER be forgotten by those who loved you. We all know you are soaring with the



eagles, my friend.



You are thought of often



and missed every day.







Love Always & Forever,



Jeanne, Colleen, and Brynne