Miller, Cora Pauline



Cora Pauline Miller 93, peacefully passed from this life to the next to be with her Lord and Savior on September 26, 2023, at the Wooded Glen Health Campus, Springfield, Ohio. She was married to Levi Miller on December 25, 1950, in Kalona, IA and they shared 72 years of marriage together. Born on November 9, 1929, in Kalona, Iowa, she was the eighth of eleven children of Solomon and Vesta Ropp. Cora was a homemaker who invested much time into gardening, sewing, cooking, and baking for her family of nine children. Quilting, crocheting, reading, and Scrabble were favorite pastimes of hers. Cora was most recently a member of Shiloh Mennonite Church where she was active in their sewing circle until failing health prevented her from doing so. She previously attended London Christian Fellowship for quite a few years until their move to Springfield, OH in 2018. She was a regular volunteer at the Country Closet Thrift Store in Plain City and Meals on Wheels in London, OH. In 2016, she and Levi were recognized for their service to the community and were inducted into the Central Ohio Senior Citizen's Hall of Fame. She will be remembered for her love and commitment to her family, her "Mom looks" as well as her beautiful quilts, delicious cinnamon rolls, homemade bread, and pies. She is survived by her husband, her children Karla (Calvin) Sills, Punta Gorda, Fl; Noel (Gloria) Miller, Altoona, PA; Jerryl (Elaine) Miller, Reinholds, PA; Marcia (Tim) Fuller, Plainfield, IN; Dana (Myron) Bontrager, Goshen, IN; Ronda (Lavern) Nissley, Springfield, OH; Kenlyn (Carolyn) Miller, Harrisonburg, VA; Kirby (Holly) Miller, Rosedale, OH; 27 grandchildren and 55 great grandchildren and counting. She is also survived by a brother Paul (Marlene) Ropp of Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers: Herman Ropp, John Ropp, Leroy Ropp, Wesley Ropp, Emil Ropp, Morris Ropp; and three sisters: Cleora Yoder, Anna Mae Miller, Norma Nisly; daughter Brenda (Marcus) Freed; and grandson Josiah Miller. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 30th at 11am at Shiloh Mennonite Church, London, OH with graveside service following in the church cemetery. A viewing/visitation will be held Friday, September 29th from 5-7pm also at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice, the Levi and Cora Miller Scholarship Fund at Rosedale Bible College, Irwin OH or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to offer your condolences. Ferguson Funeral Home Plain City, Ohio is honored to care for the Miller family.



