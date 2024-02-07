Miller Sr. , Charles C.



Charles C. Miller, Sr., 80, of Miamisburg, OH left on his eternal fishing trip on Sunday, February 4, 2024. He was born on September 10, 1943 in Whitesburg, KY to the late Lettie and Woodrow Miller. Charles served 6 years in the United States Army, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 165. Woodworking was his passion. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet Sue (Ransom) Miller; sons, Charles C. Miller, Jr. and Donald E. Miller; grandchildren, Derick Ace, Casey D., Isaac, and Brianna Miller; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, David F. Miller (Donna) and Lloyd Miller; and numerous loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 8 siblings. A viewing will be Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 2:00 PM  4:00 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH. Funeral services with military honors will follow at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



