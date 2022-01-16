MILLER, Burton Frederick "Burt"



85, of Springfield passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Burt was born on January 4, 1937, to parents Oluf and Marguerite Miller. He was preceded in death by his



parents and siblings: Morton, Jack and Mary Elizabeth along with his beloved son, Burton Jeffrey Miller (Jeff). Burt was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He attended both Otterbein and Wittenberg prior to pursuing a self-employed business career. He enjoyed boating, golfing and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes. He established the "Old Town Tavern" where he enjoyed sharing his keen sense of humor and raising funds for the community. He was proud to raise funds for a fallen Springfield police officer as well as help the Springfield Canine unit obtain Rambo. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Marilyn



(Jenkins). Together they have two surviving children, Melinda (Bob) Bullivant and Michelle Pendleton; and two grandchildren, Jeffrey and Jenna Pendleton. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10-11am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Burt's life will begin at 11am. The family kindly requests that all visitors wear a mask during their visit to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Burt's name to the Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



