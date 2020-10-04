MILLER, Barbara Ann Dennerlein Died peacefully in hospice care at Hearth & Home El Camino on September 28, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 18, 1931, to Peter J. and Cleo (Wilkerson) Dennerlein. Soon after, they moved to Springfield, Ohio, where she lived for the rest of her life. Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Springfield High School, and attended Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and The Ohio State University. In 1952, she sailed to Oxford, England to marry her beloved Dale, who was stationed there with the U.S. Air Force. They were married on March 15, 1952, and enjoyed 68 years of wedded bliss. Barbara was an avid golfer and bridge player, and loved watching the Cincinnati Reds. Baba, as she was affectionately known, also cheated at Trouble, according to her grandchildren! She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Young Woman's Mission, and past member of the Springfield Country Club. She enjoyed 15 years of being a consultant for Doncaster Clothing. Barbara loved all dogs, especially her sweet Annie. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Gretchen (George) Bridgman and brother-in-law, Glen Lauver. She is survived by her husband, Dale; children: Lori and Chuck Young, P. J. and Lisa Miller, and Molly and Doug Stoll; grandchildren: Jeff Miller (Megan Newell), Beth Miller (Marcus Pierce), Cleo and Drew Montgomery, and Hayley Stoll; great-grandchildren: Ryan, Brennan and Dillon Miller, and Beau Montgomery; and favorite niece, Dyanne Lauver Carpenter (Phil Barnet). Barbara's family would like to thank Home Instead, Hearth & Home, Rita Fitzwater, and Ohio's Hospice for their care of Barbara during the last 4 years. A private graveside service will be held at Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Barbara's name to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Young Woman's Mission, or Animal Welfare League. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



