GENTILE (Miller), Barbara L. BARBARA L. MILLER GENTILE, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Forest Glen. She was born May 23, 1933, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of George F. Miller and Blanche (Hollis) Miller-Luck and step-daughter of Edward W. Luck, Jr. Barbara graduated from Springfield High School, Wittenberg University with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University. Barbara lived in Geneva, Switzerland, for three years and enjoyed traveling Europe. She was a professor at Ohio University and then moved to Warren, Michigan, where she taught for over 25 years at Macomb Community College. It was in Michigan that she met her husband, Philip A. Gentile, and they wed in 1970. Barbara was a member of Chi Omega Sorority where she served as past president of Chi Omega Alumnae. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran, Springfield. Barbara's family, friends and church were most important in her life. She enjoyed traveling, photography, and art. Barbara is survived by her sister, Gaylene Farrell; a sister-in-law, Lea Miller; her nieces and nephews: Dianne Schetter (David Elson), Douglas Farrell, David Farrell (Diane), Kathy Serratore (Frank), Bryan Miller, and Barbara Miller; great-nieces and nephews: Michael Schetter (Jamie), Marc Schetter, Matthew Schetter (Darian), Stefanie Zaorski (Andrew), and Matthew Serratore; great-great-nieces and nephews: Lydia Schetter, Xander Schetter, and Aubrey Zaorski; special cousins: Sue Stucky, Bonnie Smith (Fred), Ralph Newman (Sharlene) and many other beloved cousins; step-children: Norma Gentile, Dr. Katie Gentile (Robert Weisberg), and James Gentile (Lisa); step-grandsons: Dr. Jeremy Gentile (Sonia), John Gentile, and James Gentile (Sara); step-great-grandchildren: Asher, August, and Isabella. She is preceded in death by her parents and step-father; her husband; a brother, George Miller and a brother-in-law, Edward Farrell. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



