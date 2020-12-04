MILLER, Arnetta



Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at home. She was born January 18, 1926, in Paris, Tennessee. Left to cherish her loving memories are her daughter, Selena (Robert L.) Martin and son, Randy



(Angela) Miller, daughter-in-law, Portia Pittie, grandchildren: Tatia, Randy Jr., Robert F., Wendy, John, Julie and Joey Myers. Arnetta is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Miller, son, Larry Miller, grandson, Anthony Davidson, her parents and six siblings. She was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries church, where she served on the Usher Board for many years.



Service for Arnetta Miller will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of the service which will be private at 12:00 noon with Reverend Larry D. Coleman officiating. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens in Dayton, Ohio. The family wishes to extend their sincere



gratitude to Southbrook Care Center for the kind and



compassionate care provided to our mother during her



residency. We are also extremely grateful to Hospice of



Dayton and all the nurses and aides for her end-of-life care. All of you are our heroes. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

