MILLER, Ann



Ann Miller, age 77 of Fairborn, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Trinity of Fairborn. She was born January 18, 1943, in Whitley Co., KY, the daughter of the late Elijah and Bessie (Barton) Egnor. Ann was the



baby of the family as the last of 14 children born to her



parents and she was the last one to pass away. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB where she was employed as a cashier and cook with the base restaurants. An avid volunteer, Ann enjoyed helping with many worthy causes over the years and she was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 8437. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Hal; son, Robert (Mariana) Bolen of Fairborn; grandchildren, Robert E. Bolen III, Kimberly Bolen, Mariana Liberty Boyle, Steven Lee Gaddis; step-children, Mark (Shirleen) Miller, Theresa (Jon) Tallman, Patricia Miller,



Michael (Molly) Miller; special sister-in-law, Margaret Egnor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will he held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Trinity of Fairborn.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com