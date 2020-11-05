X

MILLER, Albert

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MILLER, Albert Wayne

Albert Wayne Miller, 55, of

Columbus, passed away November 1, 2020. He was born March 13, 1965, in Georgetown, Ohio, son of Albert Wheeler and Alma Fern (Fryman) Miller. Albert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Precision Machinist at Capital Spring in Columbus. He enjoyed fishing and sports.

Survivors include two children, Ashley (Brandon) McClanahan of Mechanicsburg and Albert Waylon (Stephanie) Miller, Sr. of Urbana; grandchildren, Makayla, Elijah, Payton McClanahan, Layla, and Albert Miller, Jr; wife, Kelly Jo (Vance) Miller; sister, Cathy (Randy) Grizzle; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister, Sharon Moon; brother, Mark Miller; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm

Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Albert's life will immediately follow at VFW Post 3660, 2741Columbus Ave., Springfield. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.