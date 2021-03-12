MIKESELL (Johnson),



Judy Mae



75, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at her home in Cedarville, Ohio. She was born on April 7, 1945, in Uniontown, Alabama, the daughter of



Charlie and Ella (Johnson) Mitchell. Judy and her family moved to Middletown, Ohio, during her early childhood. She graduated from Middletown High School in 1963 and spent twenty-five years working for Cincinnati Gas and



Electric and served as a Steward for her local union. She



enjoyed family gatherings, cookouts, live music dancing, and laughter. Judy was preceded in death by her parents and



husband William Charles "Chuck" Mikesell. Judy Mae Johnson Mikesell leaves to cherish her memory four siblings, Rosaline Lindsey of Middletown, Ohio; Lucy Lang of Yellow Springs, Ohio; A.C. Mitchell of Middletown, Ohio, and Ivan (Renee) Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends who will forever miss her. Service will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church, 109 North Main Street, Cedarville, Ohio. Visitation will be 10:00 am until time of service which will be at 10:30 am with Elder Cooley



officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery,



Middletown, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be



observed, and face masks will be required. Arrangements



entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

