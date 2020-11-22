MIKESELL, Harland Gene



58 of Union, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday,



November 19, 2020, at home with his family at his side.



Harland leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 17 years, Rhonda (Conard) Mikesell, his parents Larry and



Dorothy (Harrod) Mikesell, children Todd (Lauren) Mikesell, Scott (Karli) Mikesell, Courtney Mikesell, Nicholas (Alesa) Lunsford, Mark Lunsford, Stacy Lunsford. Also surviving are his grandchildren Luke, Avanell, Braylon and Mady Mikesell,



Eleanor Lunsford; two brother's Mark & Larry Mikesell, his



paternal grandmother Dorothy Mikesell, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Mikesell. Harland was a 1980 graduate of Montgomery County JVS, a member of Resurrection



Lutheran Church in Centerville. He earned his masters degree in Business Administration and worked in the aviation industry for over 35 years. He was also a US Army veteran. Harland enjoyed fishing, UD Flyers, Cincinnati Reds and OSU Buckeye's, but most of all he loved watching his kids and grandchildren play ball and spending time with his family. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020, at Royal Oak Cemetery, 7217 National Road, Brookville with Reverend Joel Voss presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make



donations in memory of Harland to the James Cancer &



Research Institute (www.cancer.osu.edu). Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service at 10:00 am, Friday,



November 27 that you may watch. To leave a message or share a memory with Harland's family, or watch his service please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Harland's family is planning a celebration of life in his memory for the spring.

