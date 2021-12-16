journal-news logo
MIETH, Douglas

Age 62 of Hamilton passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021. He is survived by his wife Teresa Mieth, sisters Sharon

(Michael) Neanover and Vickie Lewis, in-laws Robert and

Marilyn Hopkins and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Opal Mieth, sister Deborah Wong, and brother Lawrence Mieth. A Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Eaton Rd. Church of God, 2000 Eaton Rd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 at 10AM with Pastor Dale French officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

Fairfield, OH

